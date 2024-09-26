Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.13.

IRON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday, September 16th.

NASDAQ:IRON opened at $47.87 on Thursday. Disc Medicine has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $77.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average is $42.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.59.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.08. Research analysts predict that Disc Medicine will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Disc Medicine by 44.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

