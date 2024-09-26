Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Acquires 140 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for about 0.7% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $3,203,489.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 400,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,027,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,962 shares of company stock worth $34,477,948. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. FBN Securities upgraded CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $286.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 540.52, a P/E/G ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.61 and its 200 day moving average is $311.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $157.59 and a one year high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

