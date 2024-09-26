Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Grows Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 11.7% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $17,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 251.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $63.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.84 and its 200 day moving average is $61.25. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $66.46.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

