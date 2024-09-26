Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Has $29.15 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,003 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 19.2% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $29,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $61.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average of $58.11. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.39 and a 52-week high of $61.93.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

