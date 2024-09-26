Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $83.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.38 and its 200-day moving average is $79.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $85.24.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

