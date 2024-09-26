Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Raises Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises 1.1% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 6.7% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in 3M by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 38,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth about $512,000. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,373,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.43.

3M Stock Down 0.4 %

MMM stock opened at $136.62 on Thursday. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $137.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.63.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.