Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) Insider Sandra Stash Purchases 1,040 Shares

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Free Report) insider Sandra Stash bought 1,040 shares of Diversified Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,125 ($15.06) per share, for a total transaction of £11,700 ($15,666.85).
Diversified Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Diversified Energy stock opened at GBX 820 ($10.98) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.44. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 819.50 ($10.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,681 ($22.51). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,015.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,049.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £398.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.79, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.19.
Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Diversified Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4,245.28%.
About Diversified Energy
Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.
