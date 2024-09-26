Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Diversified Royalty to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ventum Financial set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DIV

Diversified Royalty Trading Down 1.0 %

TSE:DIV opened at C$2.92 on Thursday. Diversified Royalty has a 52 week low of C$2.35 and a 52 week high of C$2.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market cap of C$483.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 51.17%. The company had revenue of C$16.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Diversified Royalty will post 0.1950568 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diversified Royalty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.05%.

About Diversified Royalty

(Get Free Report

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.