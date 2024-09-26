Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Diversified Royalty’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Ventum Financial set a C$4.00 target price on Diversified Royalty and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diversified Royalty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$3.60.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Price Performance

Diversified Royalty stock opened at C$2.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 5.73. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of C$2.35 and a 1 year high of C$2.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$483.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 51.17%. The company had revenue of C$16.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diversified Royalty will post 0.1950568 earnings per share for the current year.

Diversified Royalty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.05%.

About Diversified Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.