Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.97

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.97 and last traded at C$2.96, with a volume of 237197 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Ventum Financial set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Diversified Royalty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Diversified Royalty to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.60.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DIV

Diversified Royalty Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$491.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.56.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 51.17% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of C$16.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diversified Royalty Corp. will post 0.1950568 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diversified Royalty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.05%.

About Diversified Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.