Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
Dividend 15 Split Trading Up 0.3 %
Dividend 15 Split stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.97. 505,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,955. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$736.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.73. Dividend 15 Split has a fifty-two week low of C$2.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.99.
About Dividend 15 Split
