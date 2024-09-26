Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Dividend 15 Split Trading Up 0.3 %

Dividend 15 Split stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.97. 505,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,955. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$736.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.73. Dividend 15 Split has a fifty-two week low of C$2.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.99.

About Dividend 15 Split

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

