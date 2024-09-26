Divisar Capital Management LLC Acquires 133,023 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,545,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,023 shares during the period. nLIGHT makes up approximately 3.2% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned about 3.25% of nLIGHT worth $16,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in nLIGHT by 15.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in nLIGHT by 16.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in nLIGHT by 6.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $51,033.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,204.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nLIGHT stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $501.03 million, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 2.36. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.86.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $50.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

