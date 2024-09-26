Divisar Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Divisar Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,391 shares during the period. Kulicke and Soffa Industries accounts for 7.6% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $39,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth $905,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 227,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 193.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 61,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 40,517 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $42.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.02. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 1.38. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $56.71.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently -67.23%.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

