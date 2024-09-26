Divisar Capital Management LLC Takes $4.27 Million Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 530,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,000. BigCommerce comprises 0.8% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,236,000. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth $3,184,000. Circumference Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in BigCommerce by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 7,553,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,493,000 after purchasing an additional 904,750 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,705,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,438,000 after purchasing an additional 762,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.
BigCommerce Stock Performance
Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.94. The company has a market cap of $444.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.98. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $10.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BIGC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.93.
About BigCommerce
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.
