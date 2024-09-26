DME Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

DME Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,789,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,947,000. Peloton Interactive accounts for 1.1% of DME Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,836.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTON. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $3.80 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell acquired 31,337 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $133,182.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,337 shares in the company, valued at $133,182.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 56,084 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $252,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,097. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell bought 31,337 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $133,182.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,182.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,857 shares of company stock valued at $771,710 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

PTON opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $7.24.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

