DME Capital Management LP Sells 44,340 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

DME Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,340 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 2.1% of DME Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. DME Capital Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $43,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. TKG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 297,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,926,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $245.73 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $246.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.77.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

