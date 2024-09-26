Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 12,540.0% during the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,238,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,616.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $70.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $151.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.40 and a 200-day moving average of $108.23.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.40.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

