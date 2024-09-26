Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC Invests $24.55 Million in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,108,040 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,553,000. The Liberty SiriusXM Group comprises approximately 11.4% of Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $31.69.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSXMA. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $31.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

