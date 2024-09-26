Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Down 1.0 %

DBM opened at C$7.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.33, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.38. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of C$6.32 and a 12-month high of C$8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$669.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.02). Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of C$689.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$742.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.7751004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DBM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.29.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

