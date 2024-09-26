DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $177.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on DoorDash from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DoorDash from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on DoorDash from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $143.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.27, a PEG ratio of 295.70 and a beta of 1.69. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $146.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.71.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 424,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,367,573.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,367,573.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $5,836,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 357,223 shares of company stock valued at $42,156,623. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 340.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 2,108.3% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

