Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Dorman Products worth $12,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 0.8% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Dorman Products by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DORM shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, June 14th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.33.

Dorman Products Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ DORM opened at $114.35 on Thursday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $119.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $502.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.46 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.75%. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorman Products

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $138,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,527.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $138,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,527.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Berman sold 27,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $3,197,575.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 936,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,316,697.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,518 shares of company stock worth $5,826,475 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

