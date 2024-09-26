Dorsal Capital Management LP Sells 20,050 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Dorsal Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,050 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International comprises about 4.1% of Dorsal Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Dorsal Capital Management LP owned 0.54% of Restaurant Brands International worth $119,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $69.68 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.77 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 30.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,535,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at $6,866,420.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at $6,866,420.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $448,565.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,594.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

