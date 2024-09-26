DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Boosts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 1.2% of DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 30.5% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 347,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 81,220 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,558,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,307,000 after buying an additional 1,007,228 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in AT&T by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,621,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,408,000 after acquiring an additional 294,388 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,853,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.31.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.41. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

