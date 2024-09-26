DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP raised its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for about 1.0% of DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,591,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Charter Communications by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James cut Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.94.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $314.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $236.08 and a one year high of $458.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $344.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.12.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

