DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Buys 2,836 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP raised its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Match Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,227,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,799,000 after purchasing an additional 85,775 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.32. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 467.66%. The firm had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTCH. HSBC upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Match Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Match Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Match Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

