DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,738 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 1.2% of DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $22,220,936,000 after purchasing an additional 149,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,718,265,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after buying an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Netflix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,213,825,000 after acquiring an additional 106,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,115,613 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,003,810,000 after acquiring an additional 72,807 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,226 shares of company stock valued at $129,858,692. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $721.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $725.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $665.29 and a 200 day moving average of $642.66.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.