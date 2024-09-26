DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP decreased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.25.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,179.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHD stock opened at $102.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.23. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

