DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Has $1.09 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP decreased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Moody’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 392.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in Moody’s by 9,756.3% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $2,967,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total value of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total value of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total value of $848,010.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,647.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,825 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.7 %

MCO opened at $476.15 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.86 and a fifty-two week high of $495.10. The company has a market cap of $86.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.36.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moody’s from $454.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $460.00 to $514.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $477.08.

View Our Latest Report on MCO

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.