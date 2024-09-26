DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Has $1.31 Million Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP lowered its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 383,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after buying an additional 60,313 shares during the period. Stolper Co acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $2,075,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,325,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $224,663.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $58.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average of $61.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

