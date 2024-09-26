DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,686,000 after acquiring an additional 462,891 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,685,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,709 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,892,000 after purchasing an additional 723,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,469,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,246,000 after buying an additional 222,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,865,000 after buying an additional 241,982 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $251.90 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.62 and its 200 day moving average is $253.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STZ

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.