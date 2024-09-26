DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $936.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $139.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $942.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $872.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $819.29.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.28 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $985.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Argus raised their price target on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $902.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BLK

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.