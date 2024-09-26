DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 1.2% of DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.7% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.9 %

TMUS stock opened at $203.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.82 and a fifty-two week high of $206.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total value of $3,891,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,354,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $23,598,574.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 670,278,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,518,606,176.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total transaction of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,354,386.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,953 shares of company stock worth $83,677,350 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.