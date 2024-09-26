DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.2% of DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $39.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 4,941,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $197,359,635.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 820,719,071 shares in the company, valued at $32,779,519,695.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 4,941,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $197,359,635.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 820,719,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,779,519,695.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $3,661,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,824,063.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,722,127 shares of company stock valued at $5,539,949,341. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.22.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

