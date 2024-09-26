DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Invests $1.32 Million in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 105,279 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.64.

Ford Motor Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of F stock opened at $10.42 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

