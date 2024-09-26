DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Invests $2.29 Million in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,934 shares of company stock worth $1,918,589 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $58.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $69.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMG. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

