DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Lowers Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP trimmed its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNST. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $51.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $43.32 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average of $52.09. The firm has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

