DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Purchases New Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,130 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,596,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $112,572,000 after buying an additional 20,971 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 196,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 130,069 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 14,557 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 128,714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 71.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 112,816 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 47,010 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,942.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $489,942.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of GM stock opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.42. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The stock has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura lowered General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.92.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

