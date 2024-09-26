DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Purchases New Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $800,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 322.6% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,780,000 after acquiring an additional 397,108 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,142.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,114.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,072.87. The stock has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,144.06.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

