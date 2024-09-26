DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Purchases Shares of 71,519 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 71,519 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,152,000. Tesla makes up 3.7% of DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% during the second quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Tesla by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 10th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.90.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $257.02 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $271.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.14.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.