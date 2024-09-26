DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Raises Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 269.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 495,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,699,000 after purchasing an additional 361,273 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $953,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 731,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,723 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 169.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 421.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 327,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,632,000 after acquiring an additional 264,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.55.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTWO opened at $150.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.86. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.34 and a 1-year high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 70.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

