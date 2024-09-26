DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Reduces Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,818,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,195,000 after purchasing an additional 78,407 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,802,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,772,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,766,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,039,000 after acquiring an additional 778,264 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,672,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,662,000 after purchasing an additional 114,960 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,231,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,926,000 after purchasing an additional 100,993 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total value of $231,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,729,288.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total value of $231,570.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,729,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $101,342.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,649,182.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,551,485. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $181.77 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $187.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.74%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

