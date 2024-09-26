DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Sells 1,238 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.8% of DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 970.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $269.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $491.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.78 and a 1 year high of $293.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.42.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on V

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.