DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Sells 239 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP cut its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at $715,205.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,205.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.18.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.7 %

S&P Global stock opened at $514.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $161.08 billion, a PE ratio of 57.69, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $500.51 and its 200 day moving average is $456.64. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $528.02.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

