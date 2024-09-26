DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Sells 2,996 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up 0.9% of DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 119,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 983,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $443,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $74.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.