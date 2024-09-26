DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Sells 492 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP lessened its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $200,000,012.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,238,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,077,548,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 14,964,738 shares of company stock worth $400,732,195 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $73.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.38 and its 200-day moving average is $75.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.72 and a 1-year high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.