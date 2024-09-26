DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Sells 722 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP cut its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 198.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $70.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $151.21. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.40 and its 200 day moving average is $108.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLTR. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dollar Tree

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,616.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.