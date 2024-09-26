Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,904,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,809,200 shares during the quarter. CCC Intelligent Solutions makes up about 3.4% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $176,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teca Partners LP grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 1,325,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 189,677 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,887,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 250,314 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $4,086,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 103.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 774,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 392,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 14.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 475,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In related news, insider Michael John Silva sold 29,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $311,986.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,172 shares in the company, valued at $324,349. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 24,973,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $282,203,883.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,529,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael John Silva sold 29,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $311,986.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,172 shares in the company, valued at $324,349. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,212,582 shares of company stock valued at $284,622,492. Company insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

CCCS opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.81, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.62. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $13.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.16 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CCCS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

