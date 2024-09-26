Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Buys New Stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 981,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,768,000. Duolingo makes up about 3.9% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the second quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 350.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Duolingo from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Duolingo from $255.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.50.

In related news, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,704,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,053 shares in the company, valued at $39,704,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.51, for a total value of $311,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,001,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,374 shares of company stock valued at $20,809,527 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

DUOL opened at $287.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $140.16 and a one year high of $297.56. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.43 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.34.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Duolingo had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

