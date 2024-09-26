Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Has $534.40 Million Position in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,734,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288,829 shares during the period. Global-E Online makes up 10.2% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Global-E Online worth $534,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global-E Online during the fourth quarter valued at $33,175,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-E Online in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Global-E Online by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Global-E Online during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Global-E Online stock opened at $37.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.46 and a beta of 1.09. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.82.

Global-E Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

GLBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Global-E Online from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.82.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

