Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Makes New $45.22 Million Investment in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,496,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,219,000. Affirm comprises about 0.9% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in Affirm by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Affirm by 82.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Affirm by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Stock Down 3.1 %

Affirm stock opened at $43.24 on Thursday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $52.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 13.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 3.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.31. Affirm had a negative net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $659.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $277,259.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,591.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 6,084 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $273,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $277,259.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,591.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,351 shares of company stock valued at $5,081,045. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Affirm from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Affirm from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Affirm

Affirm Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.